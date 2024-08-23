‘Thangalaan’ surges to new heights with expanding theatrical reach

The recently released film Thangalaan has captured the audience's imagination, thanks to its exceptional production quality and Chiyaan Vikram's remarkable performance. Directed by Pa Ranjith, known for his cinematic flair, the movie hit theaters on August 15 and has since been celebrated as a blockbuster. With impressive box office collections and positive reviews pouring in from various centers, Thangalaan is proving to be a major success.

In its second week, the film's popularity is further evidenced by its expansion to 141 additional theaters across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including 90 new screens in the Nizam region alone. This expansion highlights Thangalaan's resilience in maintaining its strong performance amidst stiff competition from other Telugu releases.

Produced by Pa Ranjith and KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green Films banner, in collaboration with Neelam Productions, Thangalaan is a period action drama enriched with elements of magical realism. The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles, adding to the film’s dynamic appeal.

The film's continued success and growing theatrical presence underscore its widespread appeal and the impact it has had on audiences. As Thangalaan continues to draw viewers to theaters, it stands as a testament to its creative excellence and the enduring charm of its lead actors.