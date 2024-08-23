Live
- Malkajgiri SOT Police Arrest Six for Duping Victims by Impersonating Government Officials
- Maha govt to implement HC ruling restraining bandhs: CM Shinde
- Amit Shah fires 10 questions at Congress over its pre-poll alliance with 'Abdullah family'
- Tourists from Maha killed as bus plunges into Nepal river; rescue ops underway
- Banks should have compassionate outlook in situations like Wayanad landslide, says Kerala HC
- Chandrababu flays Jagan at Grama Sabha in Konaseema
- Malla Reddy University Hosts National Level 24-Hour Hackathon
- Students Commemorate the Space Day & One-Year Anniversary of Chandrayaan's Historic Landing
- Gelatin Sticks and Homemade Bomb Discovery Creates Scare Bomb Disposal Squad Deployed
- Former finalist Ons Jabeur withdraws from US Open
Just In
‘Thangalaan’ surges to new heights with expanding theatrical reach
The recently released film Thangalaan has captured the audience's imagination, thanks to its exceptional production quality and Chiyaan Vikram's remarkable performance.
The recently released film Thangalaan has captured the audience's imagination, thanks to its exceptional production quality and Chiyaan Vikram's remarkable performance. Directed by Pa Ranjith, known for his cinematic flair, the movie hit theaters on August 15 and has since been celebrated as a blockbuster. With impressive box office collections and positive reviews pouring in from various centers, Thangalaan is proving to be a major success.
In its second week, the film's popularity is further evidenced by its expansion to 141 additional theaters across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including 90 new screens in the Nizam region alone. This expansion highlights Thangalaan's resilience in maintaining its strong performance amidst stiff competition from other Telugu releases.
Produced by Pa Ranjith and KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green Films banner, in collaboration with Neelam Productions, Thangalaan is a period action drama enriched with elements of magical realism. The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles, adding to the film’s dynamic appeal.
The film's continued success and growing theatrical presence underscore its widespread appeal and the impact it has had on audiences. As Thangalaan continues to draw viewers to theaters, it stands as a testament to its creative excellence and the enduring charm of its lead actors.