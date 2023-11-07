Tharun Bhascker's Biography: Age, Education, Carrer, Mother, Father, family, Movies, Web series, Photos.

Introduction: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, the versatile Indian talent, has left an indelible mark on Telugu cinema with his roles as a director, writer, actor, and television presenter. Born on November 5, 1988 (Age 35), Bhascker gained widespread recognition for his acclaimed romantic comedy "Pelli Choopulu" in 2016, a film that earned him prestigious awards and accolades.

Early Life and Education: Born in Madras and raised in Hyderabad, Bhascker attended renowned institutions like Hyderabad Public School and Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology. His passion for filmmaking led him to further hone his skills at the New York Film Academy.

Creative Journey and Achievements: Bhascker embarked on his filmmaking journey with impactful short films, including "Anukokunda" and "Sainma," the former being showcased at the Cannes Film Festival. His breakthrough came with "Pelli Choopulu," a critically acclaimed film remade in multiple languages, showcasing his storytelling prowess globally. He ventured into acting, portraying Singeetham Srinivasa Rao in the biopic "Mahanati" and directing the popular comedy film "Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi." In November 2023, his highly anticipated film "Keedaa Cola" impressed audiences, adding to his list of successes. Bhascker also showcased his screenwriting skills in the Zee5 web series "B. Tech."

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam garnered multiple prestigious awards for his film "Pelli Choopulu," including the 2017 National Film Award for Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay for Dialogues. He was also honored with the FilmFare Awards South for Best Director and won Best Debut Director awards at the South Indian International Movie Awards and Santosham Film Awards for the same film, showcasing his exceptional talent and creativity in the industry.

Personal Life: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam was born to Late Vudhay Bhascker and Geetha Bhascker Dhaassyam. He is happily married to Latha Naidu, and the couple exchanged vows on November 19, 2013, marking a significant chapter in his personal journey.

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam's innovative approach and creative genius have made him a pioneering force in Telugu cinema. His diverse talents and remarkable contributions continue to captivate audiences, cementing his legacy in the film industry.



















































































