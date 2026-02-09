Tharun Bhascker’s ‘Gaayapadda Simham’ trailer unveiled

Tharun Bhascker once again takes an unconventional route, joining hands with writer-director Kasyap Sreenivas for a project that promises something fresh and entertaining. Titled ‘Gaayapadda Simham’, the film is produced by Kalyana Chakravarthy Manthina, Bhanu Kiran Pratapa, Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni, and Umesh Bansal under the banners of Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories, and Zee Studios. It is presented by Pavan Sadineni, who is currently directing Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara’. After creating buzz with a clever title poster, the team has now unveiled a fun and engaging trailer.

The film follows a young man who has dreamed of moving to the USA since childhood. His wish finally comes true, and he flies to America with big hopes. However, his happiness is short-lived when President Donald Trump announces the largest deportation operation in US history. How the protagonist deals with this crisis and fights to survive forms the crux of the story.

Kasyap Sreenivas tackles this timely and relatable subject in a highly entertaining manner. The trailer hints at a quirky, satirical take on the American Dream from an Indian perspective. A KGF-style presentation blended with ‘Pelli Choopulu’-type humor adds an extra punch to the narrative.

Tharun Bhascker shines with his comic timing and emotional range, transitioning smoothly from innocence to frustration. He fits the role perfectly and delivers a hilarious performance. Faria Abdullah and Subhalekha Sudhakar add to the laughs with their KGF-style narration, while Maanasa Choudhary plays Tharun’s love interest. Vishnu Oi appears as his close friend.

Vidya Sagar Chinta’s cinematography lends visual depth to the film, while Sweekar Agasthi’s music elevates the mood throughout. Editing is handled by Viplav Nyshadam, production design by Chandrika Gorrepati, and the story is penned by Surya Prakash Jyosula.

The makers have confirmed a summer 2026 theatrical release. With this fun-filled trailer, expectations for ‘Gaayapadda Simham’ have certainly grown.