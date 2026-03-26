The All Hearts Tour – Live

Celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has created history by becoming the first Indian female artist in nearly three decades to release a live tour album. Titled All Hearts Tour – Live, the album features exclusive recordings from her recent global tour, offering fans a unique opportunity to relive the magic of her live performances.

Known for her soulful voice and versatility, Shreya’s latest release captures the raw energy, emotion, and musical brilliance witnessed across sold-out arenas worldwide. The album brings together live renditions of some of Bollywood’s most iconic songs, showcasing her enduring impact on Indian music.

From the emotional depth of “O Saathi Re” (Omkara) to the grandeur of “Deewani Mastani” (Bajirao Mastani), and from the high-energy “Chikni Chameli” (Agneepath) to the soothing “Samjhawan” (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), the collection spans decades of memorable music that has shaped modern Indian pop culture.

Sharing her thoughts, Shreya described the album as deeply personal and special. She said it was her way of giving back to fans who have supported her throughout her journey. “I wanted listeners to experience the same emotion and energy of my concerts,” she noted, adding that the album is a tribute to both those who attended the tour and those who couldn’t.

With this landmark release, Shreya Ghoshal once again reinforces her legacy as one of India’s most beloved musical icons.