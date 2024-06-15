‘The Battle of Chhuriyaan’ teaser ignites excitement on film

The power-packed teaser of the highly anticipated film ‘The Battle of Chhuriyaan’ has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response, heightening expectations for this upcoming gangster drama. The film, set for an early 2025 release, promises a unique and gritty narrative, diverging from traditional Bollywood formulas.

The teaser showcases a raw and intense world where gangsters wield knives, guns, and other weapons. A particularly striking figure with a half black and half natural skin tone, embodying both male and female traits, stands out for its dynamic and harsh personality. The visual narrative juxtaposes the dark, violent elements of the story with a group of good people led by a female gang, highlighted by a poignant scene of women carrying a dead body to the crematorium.

Writer-director Ravi Singh shared his vision for the film, stating, “Through this teaser, we are connecting the audience with the main plot of ‘The Battle of Chhuriyaan’. Our film is not a formulaic Bollywood film of heroes and villains; it is a story that the audience will see on the big screen for the first time. ‘The Battle of Chhuriyaan Chapter 1’ features many characters, each with multiple shades. With around 40 lead actors, more than 60 supporting actors will be seen.”

Although the filmmakers have not disclosed character names, the cast includes many familiar faces from film, TV, and OTT platforms, such as Subrat Dutta, Pritam Singh Pyare, Naveen Kalirawna, Mumtaz Sorcar, Jaymin Thakkar, Ankur Armam, Shraddha Tiwary, Abhimanyu Tiwari, Mohd. Gilani Pasha, Kartik Kaushik, Poornima Sharma, Murari Kumar, Shivam Singh, Vikas Mishra, Javed Umar, Uttam Nayak, Shyam Kumar, Vicky Rajveer, Ritesh Raman, Atul Shashwat, Roban Kumar, Brijesh Karanwal, Jay Prakash Jha, Adarsh Bhardwaj, Ugresh Thakur, Sachin Prabhakar, Marshall Tyagi, Shalini Kashyap, Jitendra Malhotra, and Deepak Yadav.

Produced by Anjali Gaur Singh and Amit Singh under the banner of Ramna Avatar Films Production, ‘The Battle of Chhuriyaan’ promises a riveting and fresh take on the gangster genre. With its complex characters and gripping storyline, it aims to offer audiences a cinematic experience unlike any other.