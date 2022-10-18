The biggest knockout of Diwali: Who will score big?

With numerous new releases scheduled for next week, this Diwali festival season is likely to be exciting at the Tollywood box office. Ginna, Ori Devuda, Sardar, and Prince are on the list. Ginna, which Manchu Vishnu is developing, is being marketed as a commercial entertainer. He spent a lot of time making this movie and intends to return with it. On the 21st of this month, the movie will be released. To draw audiences to cinemas this Diwali, Vishnu—who is not in the greatest of forms—will need to be at the top of his game.

Ori Devuda is the next. This movie is a remake of the popular Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule and has a positive aura. We must wait and see how the remake, starring Vishwak Sen, will perform at the box office right now because the original is successfully streaming on OTT. The next two movies are Sardar and Prince in dub. Prince stars Siva Karthikeyan, whilst Sardar stars Karthi in the lead position. The producers of these two movies have been more concerned with promoting them in Tamil, and they are currently organising last-minute promotions in Telugu.