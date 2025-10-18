The buzz among people boosted my excitement: Kiran Abbavaram

Young Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram is all set to entertain audiences once again with his upcoming film K-Ramp, directed by Jains Nani. The film is jointly produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommakku under Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid banners and it hit theatres as a Diwali release.

Speaking about the film, Kiran Abbavaram said, “K-Ramp is a full-on entertainer and we are confident that audiences will celebrate Diwali in theatres with this film. A movie that makes people laugh never disappoints. After touring various regions for promotions, I felt the strong buzz among people. That excitement has boosted my confidence even more.”

Sharing insights about his role, he added, “The story revolves around Kumar, a relatable character for today’s youth. While the first half is packed with youthful energy, the second half connects emotionally with families. I’ve faced both success and failure, but my aim is to give consistent entertainment. In this film, I play a rich guy, which was challenging as I come from a middle-class background, so I observed one of my friends to adapt to the role.”

The supporting cast also shared their excitement. Senior actor VK Naresh said, “After my comeback, Samajavaragamana gave me a new identity, and K-Ramp will reinforce it. This is a complete family entertainer for all age groups. Director Jains Nani brings a fresh approach and his storytelling reflects today’s society. The second half of the film, especially, will surprise audiences.”

Leading lady Yukti Thareja praised the team spirit, saying, “Both Kiran and I have strong roles. We didn’t focus on who dominates; instead, we concentrated on giving our best performance. My character is a little crazy, and I enjoyed playing it. Our romantic track will surely connect with viewers.”

Director Jains Nani concluded, “From day one, we have said K-Ramp is a complete entertainer. The screenplay has been designed to keep audiences hooked without a single dull moment.” With positive vibes from the team and growing anticipation among fans, K-Ramp aims to light up the festive season with laughter and emotion.