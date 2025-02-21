‘The Devil’s Chair’ review: A thrilling horror ride

Horror-thriller The Devil’s Chair has arrived in cinemas, bringing an eerie and suspenseful experience for audiences. Directed by debutant Ganga Saptashikhara, the film stars Adire Abhi and Swathi Mandal in lead roles. Produced under the banners of Bobby Films, Om Sai Arts, and CRS Creations, the movie delves into the dark consequences of greed. As the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Vikram (AdireAbhi), a gambling addict, steals a crore from his company and loses it all in betting, leading to legal troubles and job loss. His girlfriend Rudhira (Swathi Mandal), an air hostess, supports him financially while urging him to find stable work. Amidst their struggles, Rudhira purchases an antique chair, unaware of its supernatural influence. Mysteriously, Vikram starts receiving money whenever needed, leading him to a life of luxury. However, the chair's dark power soon reveals itself—it offers him ₹5 crores in exchange for Rudhira’s life. As Vikram drowns in debt, he faces a terrifying dilemma: will he sacrifice his love for wealth? Who is behind the sinister presence in the chair? The film unravels these mysteries in a thrilling manner.

Performances:

AdireAbhi, known for his impeccable comic timing in Jabardasth, surprises with his intense performance. He convincingly portrays Vikram’s transformation from a desperate man to one entangled in supernatural horrors. Swathi Mandal shines as Rudhira, delivering a commendable performance, especially in the climax. Veteran actor Chhatrapati Sekhar, along with Venkat Duggireddy and Chandra Subbagari, add depth to the narrative with strong supporting roles. Advitha Chowdhary, in a unique mute character, makes a lasting impression.

Technicalities:

Director Ganga Saptashikhara takes a bold step with an experimental concept for his debut. The film’s cinematography effectively captures the eerie atmosphere, enhancing the horror elements. The background score elevates key scenes, adding to the suspense. Editing is crisp, maintaining a gripping pace throughout. Despite being a limited-budget film, the production quality remains impressive, with well-executed horror sequences.

Analysis:

The Devil’s Chair stands out with its thought-provoking theme—how greed can lead to destruction. The film balances horror with a strong message, making it more than just a typical scare-fest. Ganga Saptashikhara proves his potential with an intriguing storyline and solid execution.With a gripping narrative and spine-chilling moments, The Devil’s Chair offers an engaging horror experience.If you enjoy horror films with psychological depth, this one is a must-watch. On a whole, ‘The Devil’s Chair’ is a gripping horror-thriller with an engaging plot and strong performances. Go for it!

Rating: 3/5















