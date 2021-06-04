The Family Man 2 - Amazing Reviews Coming up for the show

The Family Man is the new web series on the online space. Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamaniplay the lead roles in the espionage drama series. Samantha made her debut in the second season of the web series that released today. Amazon Prime Video is streaming the movie on their platform. The series is available in 9 episodes with an approximate 7 hrs.

In the first episode of the series, there is a continuation to the final episode of the first season. The Gas Leak incident is projected as a natural accident but not a terrorist attack. As a result, Srikanth (played by Manoj), quits his job as a secret agent and joins as a software employee. The second episode features Samantha and she enters as a Tamil terrorist.



Raj-DK duo directed the web series. They are also the writers and producers of the web series. The second season of 'The Family Man' 2 is winning a lot of appreciation from one and all. It is certainly one of the best web series in India right now.

