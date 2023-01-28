The film "Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh" did not receive clearance without any revisions, and it was sent to the Revising Committee for further review.

According to ETimes, Rajkumar Santoshi's latest film "Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh" has been cleared for release by the Censor Board, but it was passed by the Revising Committee (second level) and not the Examining Committee (first level). The Censor Board copy, which can be seen in the images, shows that revisions were made to the film and it was certified on December 31, 2021. The changes made by the Censor Board have not been specified.













ETimes also reported last week that Santoshi does not have the rights to "Andaz Apna Apna" and is not authorized to make a spiritual sequel to the film, despite his claims to the contrary. The member of the film's producer Vinay Sinha's family confirmed the fact to ETimes. The news outlet is wondering why Santoshi was going around saying that he's making a spiritual sequel to it. They are questioning what is spiritual about a sequel? It is not clear if the news outlet has attempted to reach out to Santoshi for a comment on the matter.

"Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh" was released on January 26, 2023 and is an alternate history film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Manila Santoshi. The film stars Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar in the lead roles. The plot of the film is not known but the title suggests that it may be based on the life of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

