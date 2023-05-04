The First Single ‘Na Rojaa Nuvve’ From Vijay Devarakonda And Samantha’s Kushi Will Be Unveiled On This Date

As said yesterday, the makers of Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda’s Kushi movie already started off their digital promotions. Being the most-awaited Shiva Nirvana’s love tale of this season, there are many expectations on it. Off late, the makers dropped the new poster of the first single, “Na Rojaa Nuvve…” and unveiled the launch date of this melodious song…

Along with the makers, even Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha also shared the poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “Kushi 1st Song May 9th. #NaRojaaNuvve #TuMeriRoja #EnRojaaNeeye #NannaRojaNeene”.

The poster showcased the lead actors Vijay and Samantha in a romantic pose with the backdrop of the ‘Rowdy Star’ enjoying the picturesque nature of snow filled mountains…

Young sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab is tuning the songs for this love tale. The music rights of this movie is bagged by Saregama South…

Casting Details Of Kushi:

• Vijay Deverakonda

• Samantha

• Jayaram

• Sachin Khedekar

• Murali Sharma

• Vennela Kishore

• Lakshmi

• Rohini

• Ali

• Rahul Ramakrishna

• Srikanth Iyengar

• Sharanya Pradeep

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda’s 11th movie is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. It is also being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This movie will hit the theatres on 1st September, 2023…