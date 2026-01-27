The Inspiring Journey Of Mr. India Universal 2022, Kramik Yadav

Ahmedabad-based model and performer Kramik Yadav is truly an inspiration to many. From taking on the responsibility of his family enterprise to trying his luck in modelling, dance choreography, and building a social media presence, Kramik has worn many hats and worn them well.

Born on November 5, 1993, Kramik’s early life and education were firmly rooted in Gujarat. “It was amazing growing up in Gujarat. The vibrant culture, the music, the art—everything felt almost magical,” says the model. After completing his schooling, he pursued a diploma and went on to earn a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Lokmanya College, Ahmedabad. “From a young age, I wanted to experience the world and everything it has to offer. That desire is reflected in all my life decisions,” Kramik adds.

Kramik’s Modelling Journey

The start of Kramik’s professional modelling career came in the early 2020s. It may have appeared relatively late when compared to more typical industry timelines, yet he was determined to prove his talent and ability. In 2022, Yadav became the Rubaru Mr. India Universal champion, setting the stage for international competition later that year at Caballero Universal in Venezuela. There, he emerged as second runner-up and also received the special title of Mister Elegance. “While it took me some time to venture into modelling and pageantry, I am a firm believer in destiny, and it has never steered me wrong,” says Kramik.

Along with pageantry, Kramik has remained closely associated with cultural performance. He is trained in Garba and Gujarati folk dance and has designed and choreographed numerous Navratri and other cultural events in Ahmedabad. His association with large-scale cultural programs has helped Yadav gain recognition as a leading Garba dance choreographer.

Kramik often credits his father, Poonam Yadav; his mother, Sushma Yadav; and his brother, Kartik Yadav, for his success. During his career, he also undertook formal training in acting and theatre at Rangyan Theatre, Ahmedabad. Yadav began his professional modelling career in the early 2020s and participated in fashion pageants and runway shows across India. Over the years, he has been invited as a jury member in more than 50 fashion shows

Man of Many Talents

Apart from these roles and responsibilities, Kramik is also currently involved in running his family’s flower decoration business, which began in 1988. Speaking about this, he shared, “While I love pageantry and more public-facing roles, I think the Gujarati in me will always have an entrepreneurial spirit.”

Over the years, Yadav has received several awards across fashion, cultural, and social categories. While such recognition reflects the growing visibility of his work, its long-term impact within the industry will depend on the consistency he maintains across disciplines. Currently, his career stands at an interesting juncture, balancing regional cultural relevance with increasing international exposure. “I am incredibly fortunate to get such amazing opportunities, and I hope I continue to make my country, my loved ones, and my friends proud.”