Live
- Balagam Cast Honored with Swedish International Film Festival for Outstanding Performances
- Vijay Devarakonda’s Special Twist To ‘Mem Famous’ Movie
- ‘The Kerala Story’ Manages To Turn Into A Smashing Hit With Its Record-Breaking Collections On Third Day
- TTD starts investigation on the video recording of Ananda Nilayam in Tirumala
- Farmers Break Barriers At Jantar Mantar At The Protest Site Of Wrestlers
- Modern Love Chennai: This Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Web Series Will Premier On Amazon Prime From This Date
- Rama Banam and Ugram's Box Office: A disappointing opening weekend
- Manipur violence: 108 Telugu students arrives in Shamshabad Airport in special flight
- How to complete your photo verification on Tinder
- From Custody To Music School: Check Out The Movies And OTT Shows Releasing This Week
‘The Kerala Story’ Manages To Turn Into A Smashing Hit With Its Record-Breaking Collections On Third Day
- The Kerala Story movie turned into a massive hit within three days of its release…
- The movie minted Rs 16 crores on the third day cashing the weekend formula at the ticket windows.
Tollywood's young actress Adah Sharma's career will touch the peaks with her recent movie 'The Kerala Story' a smashing hit. The movie was surrounded by many controversies ahead of its release but after the movie hit the theatres, it gave a befitting reply with its record-breaking collections. On day one the movie minted Rs 8 crores and on the second day being Saturday, the movie bagged Rs 11.02 crores and coming to the day three collections, it rose to Rs 1 crore. On the whole, in just three days the movie collected Rs 35.25 crores.
Taran Adarsh shared the third day collection report of ‘The Kerala Story’ on his Instagram page… Take a look!
Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE... PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT… Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice
Growth / Decline:
⭐Sat: [growth] 39.73%
⭐Sun: [growth]: 42.60%
Casting Details:
• Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba
• Yogita Bihani as Nimah
• Sonia Balani as Asifa
• Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali
• Devadarshini as Shalini's mother
• Vijay Krishna
• Pranay Pachauri
• Pranav Misshra
Going with the plot, it showcases how a few women from Kerala convert into Muslims and join ISIS. The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner.