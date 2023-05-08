‘The Kerala Story’ Manages To Turn Into A Smashing Hit With Its Record-Breaking Collections On Third Day

Tollywood's young actress Adah Sharma's career will touch the peaks with her recent movie 'The Kerala Story' a smashing hit. The movie was surrounded by many controversies ahead of its release but after the movie hit the theatres, it gave a befitting reply with its record-breaking collections. On day one the movie minted Rs 8 crores and on the second day being Saturday, the movie bagged Rs 11.02 crores and coming to the day three collections, it rose to Rs 1 crore. On the whole, in just three days the movie collected Rs 35.25 crores.



Taran Adarsh shared the third day collection report of ‘The Kerala Story’ on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE... PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT… Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

Growth / Decline:

⭐Sat: [growth] 39.73%

⭐Sun: [growth]: 42.60%

Casting Details:

• Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba

• Yogita Bihani as Nimah

• Sonia Balani as Asifa

• Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali

• Devadarshini as Shalini's mother

• Vijay Krishna

• Pranay Pachauri

• Pranav Misshra

Going with the plot, it showcases how a few women from Kerala convert into Muslims and join ISIS. The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner.