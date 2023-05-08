  • Menu
‘The Kerala Story’ Manages To Turn Into A Smashing Hit With Its Record-Breaking Collections On Third Day

The Kerala Story
The Kerala Story

Highlights

  • The Kerala Story movie turned into a massive hit within three days of its release…
  • The movie minted Rs 16 crores on the third day cashing the weekend formula at the ticket windows.

Tollywood's young actress Adah Sharma's career will touch the peaks with her recent movie 'The Kerala Story' a smashing hit. The movie was surrounded by many controversies ahead of its release but after the movie hit the theatres, it gave a befitting reply with its record-breaking collections. On day one the movie minted Rs 8 crores and on the second day being Saturday, the movie bagged Rs 11.02 crores and coming to the day three collections, it rose to Rs 1 crore. On the whole, in just three days the movie collected Rs 35.25 crores.

Taran Adarsh shared the third day collection report of ‘The Kerala Story’ on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE... PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT… Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

Growth / Decline:

⭐Sat: [growth] 39.73%

⭐Sun: [growth]: 42.60%

Casting Details:

• Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba

• Yogita Bihani as Nimah

• Sonia Balani as Asifa

• Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali

• Devadarshini as Shalini's mother

• Vijay Krishna

• Pranay Pachauri

• Pranav Misshra

Going with the plot, it showcases how a few women from Kerala convert into Muslims and join ISIS. The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner.

