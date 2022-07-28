The Legend Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers

Legend Saravanan Arul is making his debut as an actor with 'The Legend', and the film is slated to release today. It's going to be a never-before release for a debut actor, and Legend Saravanan is set to strike massive. 'The Legend' has occupied over 2500 screens worldwide.

However, the news is that the movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites online like movierulz, tamilrockers, Tamilmv, filmyzilla. On these websites, people usually record the video from the theatres on its first day and upload it over the internet for the viewers. Although people from the industry and cyber officials are doing their best to avoid piracy, it still becomes inevitable to prevent such acts.



