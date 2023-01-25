The Lyrical Video Of Second Single 'Rushivanamlona' From Samantha And Dev Mohan's Shaakuntalam Is Out…

The mythological tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala is an amazing epic love story. So, going with the periodical tales always holds a risk factor but ace filmmaker Gunasekhar of Rudrama Devi fame is all set to showcase this beautiful love tale having Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the lyrical video of the second single "Rushivanamlona…" on social media and made us witness the glimpse of Shakuntala and Dushyant's romantic sequence.



Samantha also shared the lyrical video on her Twitter page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, she also wrote, "#Rushivanamlona #RushimooniyonKa #Ruhivanadalondu #RishivanamAagum #Risivanthane https://bit.ly/ShaakuntalamSecondSingle".

Going with the song, it is a complete romantic sequence between Shakuntala and King Dushyant. The picturesque locations of Tapovan and the lush green glimpses of the forest made the video worth watching. Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripada crooned the song melodiously and Shreemani's lyrics took it to the next level. Melody king Mani Sharma needs no introduction and he proved his mettle once again with this melodious single!

Going with the earlier released trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They immediately fall for each other and then exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

This epic love tale is helmed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' collaborating with Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will hit the theatres on 17th February, 2023!