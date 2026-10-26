The Makers Of Bloody Romeo Dropped A Big Update On Sujeeth’s Birthday
In Short
On the other hand, even all his co-stars and fans are pouring heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.
Tollywood’s young director Sujeeth turned a year older and is celebrating his 36th birthday today. On this special occasion, the makers of his next Bloody Romeo dropped a big update on social media and treated the fans of Nani too. On the other hand, even all his co-stars and fans are pouring heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.
This post reads, “Happiest Birthday dear @sujeethsign. May this be your BEST one yet!!! Let’s go all in… Mathipoye antha Prema Andukovaali P.S. #BloodyRomeo’s first schedule is going great guns”.
Along with wishing their captain of the ship, the makers also announced that the first scheduled of Bloody Romeo is going at a brisk pace. Well, Sujeeth already unveiled the pre-look poster of Nani ahead of commencing the shoot and highlighted him in a complete modish appeal as a chef.
According to the sources, Nani joined the sets of this movie a few days ago in Delhi and this first schedule of the movie will continue for eight days. Thereafter, the next schedule will be shifted to Hyderabad. Going with the plot, reports suggest that it is a Food Mafia and Gangster Crimes backdrop story which makes us witness Nani as a chef too. If the speculations are to be believed, Bloody Romeo is targeting next summer. The major portions of this movie will be shot in London. Well, Nani will be seen as a chef-turned-gangster in this action thriller while Varanasi villain Prithviraj Sukumaran reportedly on board in a positive-shaded role. On the other hand, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Triptii Dimri are being considered for female lead roles, while Priyanka Mohan might also play an important role in this movie.
Even Sriya Reddy also dropped heartfelt birthday wishes for Sujeeth. Take a look!
This post reads, “Happy birthday @Sujeethsign. You are truly one of the gentlest souls I know. There’s something so pure and quietly beautiful about who you are, something that stays with you. And while I’ve always admired how razor sharp you are as a director and how clearly you see your vision, it’s the person you are that I think I’ll always remember most.
If I had a brother, I’d have wished for him to be just like you so gentle, so genuine, and so rich in heart.
Stay the beautiful human being you are, Sujeeth. The world needs more people like you.”
Happy Birthday Sujeeth…
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