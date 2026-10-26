Sultanpur Court Acquits Rahul in Defamation Case Against Amit Shah

The Sultanpur special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh acquitted Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case over alleged objectionable remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he was the BJP national president.
The court ruled that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks do not amount to defamation. Rahul was present in the court.
The defamation case was filed by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the Sultanpur District Cooperative Bank. Rahul Gandhi made the alleged remark during a campaign rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.
The BJP leader had alleged that Rahul had alleged that the BJP president had accused Shah of being accused in a murder case while the BJP professed a commitment to honest and clean politics.
After the court verdict, Congress leaders and supporters were seen celebrating outside the court with drums and slogans.
Talking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi's counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla, said, "We respectfully accept the court's decision, and the truth has ultimately prevailed. Rahul Gandhi had to face many hardships during this period..." In February 2024, Gandhi appeared before the court and was granted bail on personal bonds. The proceedings continued thereafter.
A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.