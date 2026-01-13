The Mummy teaser unveiled, promises an audacious, twisted new adventure

Los Angeles: The first teaser of Lee Cronin’s upcoming horror film The Mummy has been unveiled, bringing back the iconic tale with what the makers describe as an “audacious and twisted retelling”. The teaser offers chilling glimpses into the narrative, setting the tone for a dark and unsettling cinematic experience.

Released on Monday, the teaser opens with a mysterious discovery as photographers are seen clicking pictures of a completely wrapped body. The atmosphere quickly turns ominous as the visuals suggest the rise of an evil force, shown only through flashes and haunting imagery. Accompanied by an eerie chant in the background, the teaser builds tension before revealing a mummified corpse that appears to be coming back to life.

In one of the most unsettling moments, the teaser ends on a creepy note with a spider crawling out of the corpse, leaving viewers intrigued and disturbed in equal measure. The brief but intense visuals hint at a story rooted in horror, mystery and supernatural elements.

According to the film’s official logline, the story revolves around a journalist’s young daughter who disappears into the desert without a trace. Eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them. However, what should be a joyful reunion soon turns into a living nightmare, setting the stage for terrifying events.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, The Mummy features Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace and Veronica Falcón in key roles. The film is produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville under the banners of New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres and IMAX in North America on April 17, 2026, while international audiences will get to watch it from April 15, 2026.

The original The Mummy, released in 1932, told the story of a mummified ancient Egyptian priest who unleashes a deadly curse after being accidentally resurrected. The franchise was revived in the late 1990s with the hugely successful 1999 reboot starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, which went on to become a global hit.

Interestingly, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are now set to reunite for the fourth Mummy adventure, which will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, as reported by Variety. The announcement has further fuelled excitement among fans of the long-running franchise.

With Lee Cronin’s dark vision and a fresh storyline, the new Mummy promises to deliver a gripping blend of horror and suspense, reintroducing the legendary tale for a new generation of audiences.