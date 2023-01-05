The New Poster Of Deepika Padukone Is Unveiled From Nag Ashwin And Prabhas's 'Project K'

Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone's birthday is now turning into a big day as the makers of Pathaan already shared the new poster of this Padmavat actress. Now, even the makers of Prabhas starrer Project K also shared a new poster and treated the fans of this Ranveer Singh's heartthrob. She is celebrating her 37th birthday today and turned a year older.



Along with sharing the poster, they also wished Deepika by jotting down, "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday. #ProjectK #HBDDeepikaPadukone".

Although Deepika's face is not clear, her silhouette is amazing and is seen standing on a rock. The poster also has a caption 'A Hope In The Dark'. This poster definitely raised the expectations on this Nag Ashwin's directorial.

Even Prabhas also wished Deepika on this special occasion by sharing the poster on his Instagram Stories…





















His note reads, "Wishing the super gorgeous and talented a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes! #ProjectK".



Well, speaking about this movie it is tentatively titled as 'Project K' and is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Being a sci-fi thriller, this movie is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner having Bollywood's ace actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent roles. As it is being made with a lavish budget, it is termed as the most expensive Indian film ever made in the Indian film industry. Music is being composed by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is being handled by Dani Sanchez Lopez.

Speaking about Deepika's next projects, he is part of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan movies. Along with this project, she is also sharing screen space with ace actor Hrithik Roshan's Fighter.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Fighter movie is announced on the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday last year and it will hit the big screens on the occasion of Republic Day in 2024… It also has Anil Kapoor in a prominent role… This Siddharth Anand's directorial is produced by Viacom18Studios, Marflix Pictures, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. It will showcase the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces.

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone…