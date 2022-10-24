The New Posters Of Kollywood's Ace Actors Vijay And Dhanush's Varasudu And Sir Are Out On The Occasion Of The Diwali Festival

On the occasion of the auspicious Diwali festival, even the young and talented Kollywood actors Dhanush and Vijay also treated all their fans by unveiling the new posters of their upcoming movies. Being bilingual movies, they are also simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil languages. The makers dropped the new posters of these movies on social media and created noise on social media…

First, let us check the new poster of Dhanush's Sir movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, the makers also wrote, "Our #Vaathi / #SIR wishes you all a very #HappyDeepavali #SIRMovie @dhanushkraja #VenkyAtluri @iamsamyuktha_ @gvprakash @dopyuvraj @NavinNooli @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @Fortune4Cinemas @SitharaEnts #SrikaraStudios @adityamusic".

Dhanush is seen thrashing a few goons in the poster with the background three students.

Sir movie is being directed by Venky Kudumula and it is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. GV Prakash is all set to score the tunes while Dinesh Krishnan.

Coming to Varasudu movie, the festival special poster is just awesome…

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "మీకూ మీ కుటుంబసభ్యులు అందరికీ దీపావళి శుభకాంక్షలు Let's celebrate #Vaarasudu #Varisu in theaters for Sankranthi 2023 #VarisuPongal #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @iamRashmika @MusicThaman @KarthikPalanidp @Cinemainmygenes @scolourpencils @vaishnavi141081".

In this poster too, Vijay is seen thrashing a few goons holding the weapon… This movie is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under their home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also has an ensemble cast of Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha.