The Raja Saab Teaser Out: Fans Compare Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy to Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Chandramukhi

The Raja Saab teaser, starring Prabhas in a never-seen-before horror-comedy avatar, is finally out and it’s already stirring up a storm across fan circles and film forums.

Set in a mysterious horror villa with a good dose of humour and unexpected jump scares, the teaser offers a cocktail of thrills and laughs.

Fans compare The Raja Saab to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Chandramukhi

While many fans were expecting a vibe similar to Stree, the teaser seems to channel more of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 energy- blending supernatural suspense with cheeky, light-hearted moments. And if that mix wasn’t enough, the appearance of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt in a powerful avatar instantly elevates the intrigue.

Joining Prabhas on this haunting journey is Malavika Mohanan, making her Telugu debut, along with Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, who complete the lead cast. The chemistry, the comic timing, and the setup all hint at a film that doesn’t take itself too seriously, in the best way possible.

The teaser’s background score by Thaman S fits the genre well, amplifying the eerie-comic blend. While comparisons are being drawn with Chandramukhi, the makers insist that The Raja Saab is both unique and fresh, aiming to offer something new to the horror-comedy space.

Film Faced Drawback as Teaser leaked online

However, before fans could officially watch the teaser, it suffered an unfortunate leak online. The production team has since issued a statement warning of strict legal action against those responsible. In a statement on the film’s official X handle on Friday, they wrote, “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let's celebrate responsibly. Be aware.”

Directed by Maruthi, the film comes with a massive budget and marks Prabhas’ first foray into the horror genre, a bold move for the pan-India superstar known for his action and romantic blockbusters.

With a release date set for December 5, the countdown has begun. But the big question remains- can Prabhas scare and charm audiences at the same time? Or will this haunted tale fizzle out?

What are your thoughts on the teaser? Does The Raja Saab look like a blockbuster in the making or is it too early to tell?