The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Starrer Hits 40 Million Views in 18 Hours
The trailer of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, has crossed 40 million views in 18 hours. Fans loved the mix of horror, romance, and comedy, and the Hindi trailer leads in views.
The Raja Saab is a new movie starring Prabhas. It is directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory.
The trailer was released on Monday, September 29 at 6 PM. Fans were waiting for it, and it became very popular online.
The trailer shows horror, romance, and comedy. Prabhas is seen in a fun and romantic role with three heroines. Fans loved his look and screen presence.
In just 18 hours, the trailer got over 40 million views on YouTube. The number is still going up. A special poster was shared to celebrate this.
People Media Factory tweeted:
“#TheRajaSaabTrailer is a ROYAL BLAST fans can’t get enough of Smashes past 40 Million+ Digital Views with absolute dominance.”
It is also surprising that the Hindi trailer has more views than the Telugu version.