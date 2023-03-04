The re-release of RRR in the USA has had a fantastic start at the box office.

The HCA (High Court of Andhra Pradesh) award ceremony brought double the joy to fans of the Indian movie "RRR," as it won multiple awards. Director Rajamouli, actor Charan, and other members of the crew participated in the ceremony, which became the center of attention for the past week. The film had already won several international awards and was now re-released in the USA region.

The reception has been fantastic so far, with the movie opening to impressive numbers at the USA box office. Even though day one is not yet complete, "RRR" has already earned nearly $30,000, demonstrating the high level of excitement for the film among Western audiences.

In a week's time, the Oscar results will be announced, and it will be interesting to see if "Naatu Naatu" can win the Best Original Song category. Actor NTR, who missed out on the HCA awards due to personal reasons, will be traveling to the USA with the rest of the team for the Academy Awards.