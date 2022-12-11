The Second Single 'Suguna Sundari' From Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy Will Be Out On This Date…

Tollywood's iconic actor Balakrishna teamed up with young filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for his next movie 'Veera Simha Reddy'. These kinds of titles actually made Balakrishna movies turn into blockbusters. So, all his fans are hoping to continue with the same sentiment and pinned all their hopes on the movie. As the movie is all set to release for the Pongal festival, the makers already unveiled the first single being a title track. Now, they are geared up to release the second single "Suguna Sundari…". They shared the new poster of the song and stated that the song with be out on 15th December, 2022…



Director Gopichand Malineni shared the song poster and treated all the fans of NBK and Shruti Haasan… Take a look!

Along with the sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#VeeraSimhaReddy second single #SugunaSundari out on 15th Dec. Watch out for Balayya's MASS energy in this one. Grand Release on 12th Jan, 2023 #NandamuriBalakrishna @megopichand @shrutihaasan @OfficialViji @varusarath5 @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth".

In the poster Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan looked awesome twinning in the black attires. The song "Suguna Sundari…" will be out on 15th December, 2022…

Shruti Haasan who is a lucky charm for Gopichand is once again roped in to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. The makers also roped in Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay for the antagonist role.

Casting Details:

• Nandamuri Balakrishna as Veera Simha Reddy

• Shruti Haasan as Sandhya

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Padma

• Honey Rose as Deepthi

• Duniya Vijay as Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy

• P. Ravi Shankar as Krishna Reddy

• Lal

• Chandrika Ravi

Going with the crew details of this untitled movie, SS Thaman is tuning the songs, Rishi Punjabi is working behind the camera and Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. The Mythri Movie Makers banner is bankrolling this action thriller which is based on true incidents.

Veera Simha Reddy will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.