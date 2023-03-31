The Soulful Song 'Nijame Ne Chebutunna' Lyrical Video Is Out From Sundeep and Varsha's 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' Movie

Tollywood's young hero Sundeep Kishan always tries to make some new attempt in order to own that unique appeal on the silver screen. This time, he teamed up with ace filmmaker VI Anand who is known for his sci-fi movies for his next 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona'. The title itself captured the pulse and now the makers dropped the lyrical video of the romantic and lovely song, "Nijame Ne Chebutunna…" and upped the expectations on the movie. Varsha Bollamma is the lead actress of this sci-fi love tale…

Along with the makers, even Sundeep and Varsha shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, Sundeep also wrote, "గత కొన్ని నెలలుగా నా జోల పాట, మా బసవ భూమిల ప్రేమ పాట

' నిజమేలే చెబుతున్న జానే జాన,నిన్నే నే ప్రేమిస్తున్న '

I actually Love you guys a lot ..your belief in me is all I have got

The song is all beautiful and melodious… It showcased a few romantic glimpses of lead actors Sundeep and Varsha. Ace singer Sid Sriram once again did magic with his voice while Shree Mani's lyrics are all awesome! Shekar Chandra's lovely music took the song to the next level!

Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona movie is being directed by VI Anand and it is produced by Anil Sunkara and Razesh Danda under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie also has KavyaThapar in a prominent role.