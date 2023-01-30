The Third Single 'Yelelo Yelelo' From Samantha's Shaakuntalam Will Be Out On This Date

Shaakuntalam… This movie is now the most-awaited one of the season. Being a periodic love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, it will release around Valentine's Day week of February. Already the makers launched the trailer and the first two songs. Now, they are all set to launch the lyrical video of the third single, "Yelelo Yelelo…" on 1st February. The song poster is just awesome and is making music lovers to await for the complete video.

Along with the makers, even Samantha also shared the song poster and unveiled the third single launch date… Take a look!

Along with the poster, they also wrote, "An epic journey of love awaits you! #YeleloYelelo/#HailesoHaileso Lyrical Video from #Shaakuntalam releasing on February 1st".

The poster looked awesome showcasing Sam in a beautiful swan-designed boat. The picturesque blue sea and lovely aura of blue sky made the poster worth watching!

Going with the earlier released trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They immediately fall for each other and then exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

This Gunasekhar directorial is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' collaborating with Hanshita Reddy and Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will hit the theatres on 17th February, 2023!