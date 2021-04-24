The Tragic Case Of Aarti Agarwal 

Late actress Aarti Agarwal was one of the most popular actors to play female lead in Telugu movies. The actress who entered Tollywood with the movie "Nuvvu Naaku Nachchav" which featured Venkatesh, became famous within a short span of time.

She acted with most of the lead stars of Tollywood like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Tharun and found success. But no one can forget the tragic end the actress met. Matters like her attempt to suicide, controvarsies, Marriage, surgery all these resulted in abrupt end to her life's journey at the age of 31.

Now, producer Chanti Addaala who had produced her super hit movies like "Adavi Ramudu" and "Allari Ramudu" has spoken about her private life in an interview.

"Aarti was very much controlled by her father. The actress who used to look very active in the absence of her parents used to appear like she was in a fix in their presence. She used to be very positive when it came to matters of shooting. She used to stay late and work to see that directors and producers are not troubled. But in the presence of her father, she never used to be happy. Probably her father was the main cause for her tragic life. She must have reached that stage because of her father's attitude," stated Chanti Addaala. Aarti who had worked in many hit movies suddenly attempted suicide. She survived as she was immediately admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, she was in love with actor Tarun but it was not reciprocated. There were speculations that the actor attempted suicide because of this failure. Suicide attempt, Personal worries, lack of opportunities all these were pestering Aarti. She got married to a businessman by name Ujwal Kumar in the year 2005. But the marriage broke down within two years.

She continued her cinema journey after getting a divorce, but did not succeed. Aarti Agarwal passed away in the year 2015, on June 6. It was difficult for the people to digest the death of a successful actress at such an young age. Many reasons were given for her untimely death.

Some say she underwent liposuction surgery to get her weight reduced but died as it went awry side. Some say that the actress was suffering from Asthma and had a heart attack due to breathing problems. However, it was sad to see an young actress' life being cut short when she was at the peak of her career.

