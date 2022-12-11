The Trailer Launch Date Of Ravi Teja's Dhamaka Movie Is Locked…

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is now lined-up with 4-5 interesting movies and Dhamaka being the most-awaited ones of the list, it is all set to hit the theatres in a few days. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer launch date to make us witness a glimpse of the plot. Even Ravi Teja also shared the new poster of the movie and announced the trailer release date to all his fans through his Twitter page…



The trailer will be launched on 15th December, 2022 and in the poster our dear Mass Maharaja owned a complete classy look sporting in a suit.

Going with the earlier released promo, it starts off with the lead actor doling out, "If I see a villain in you, you will see a hero in me. But I am a sadist when I am in action". On one side, he appeared to be a young and rich business man but on the other side, he is also seen in the slums fighting for water near a water tanker. So, we need to wait and watch to know why he owned a mass avatar being a rich businessman…

Dhamaka movie is helmed by filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is bankrolled under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. Sree Leela is the lead actress of this movie.

Other Casting Details Of The Dhamaka Movie:

• Jayaram

• Sachin Khedekar

• Tanikella Bharani

• Rao Ramesh

• Chirag Jani

• Ali

• Praveen

• Hyper Aadi

• Pavitra Lokesh

• Tulasi

• Rajshree Nair

Dhamaka movie will hit the big screens on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!

Speaking about Ravi Teja's next movies, he will be seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao biopic and Ravanasura movie. Speaking about the Ravanasura film, it is being helmed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie.