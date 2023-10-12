‘The Vaccine War’ achieves rare feet; gets place in Oscar library

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the sensational movie “The Kashmir Files,” has recently came up with another film, “The Vaccine War.” This movie delves into the Indian medical department’s battle against Covid-19. Regrettably, the film struggled to garner much attention in theaters.

However, there’s proud news for “The Vaccine War” lovers. The production company, Abhishek Agarwal Pictures, has officially announced that the Academy has invited and accepted the script of “The Vaccine War” for their library. This is a truly remarkable moment for the entire team associated with the film.

For those unfamiliar with the director’s upcoming work, his next project, “The Delhi Files,” will be produced by the same production house, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, which previously funded “The Kashmir Files” and “The Vaccine War.”