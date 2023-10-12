Live
- Blinken meets Netanyahu, assures full support on finding missing Americans
- Delhi HC appoints Justice Talwant Singh as observer for IICC President's election
- Om Birla meets Parliamentary representatives of G20 nations ahead of P20 summit
- Shivarajkumar urges fans to support team India Vs Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup 2023
- After Delhi, IB board now in AP and Haryana
- After opposition at three places, Goa Govt identifies fourth site for IIT
- HPL to invest Rs 3,000 crore in West Bengal
- ED starts investigation on ration distribution irregularities in Bengal
- IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for listing Ukrainian regions in its members
- Will BJP field Scindia in MP Assembly elections?
Just In
‘The Vaccine War’ achieves rare feet; gets place in Oscar library
Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the sensational movie “The Kashmir Files,” has recently came up with another film, “The Vaccine War.”
Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the sensational movie “The Kashmir Files,” has recently came up with another film, “The Vaccine War.” This movie delves into the Indian medical department’s battle against Covid-19. Regrettably, the film struggled to garner much attention in theaters.
However, there’s proud news for “The Vaccine War” lovers. The production company, Abhishek Agarwal Pictures, has officially announced that the Academy has invited and accepted the script of “The Vaccine War” for their library. This is a truly remarkable moment for the entire team associated with the film.
For those unfamiliar with the director’s upcoming work, his next project, “The Delhi Files,” will be produced by the same production house, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, which previously funded “The Kashmir Files” and “The Vaccine War.”