They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 12: Total Earnings Reach ₹184.20 Cr

They Call Him OG has earned about 184 crore in India in 12 days.

It had a huge opening, making around 64 crore on the first day. Over the first weekend (days 2 to 4), it earned about 18.5 crore each day.

Weekdays (days 5 to 8) dropped to 6–7 crore daily, which is normal. The second weekend (days 9 to 11) was lower at 4–5 crore per day.

On day 12, which was a Monday, the movie earned about 1.4 crore. This drop is expected on weekdays.

Occupancy on day 12 in Telugu regions was around 22 percent. The movie performed best in cities like Vizag, Karimnagar, and Kakinada, and had the lowest turnout in places like Nizamabad.

Overall, the film had a strong first week and is now slowing down, but it's still performing well. If it holds steady over the next weekend, it could reach 200 crore in total.