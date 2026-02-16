‘Thimmarajupalli TV’ releases nostalgic second single

Encouraging new talent in Telugu cinema, actor-producer Kiran Abbavaram is backing the upcoming film Thimmarajupalli TV under his banner KA Productions, in association with Sumaira Studios. Teja Velpucharla is serving as the co-producer. The film introduces Sai Tej and Veda Jalandhar as the lead pair, while V. Muniraju makes his directorial debut with the project.

Set against a rustic village backdrop, Thimmarajupalli TV is being made as a periodic drama, rooted in rural life and social nostalgia. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release, with the makers promising an emotionally rich story that blends culture, community, and innocence.

On Monday, the team released the film’s second single titled ‘TV Video Song’, which has already struck a nostalgic chord with audiences. The song beautifully captures the excitement and wonder that swept through villages when television and dish connections first entered rural households. In an era when owning a TV was rare, the arrival of a television set was not just a celebration for one family, but for the entire village. People gathered in a single house to watch serials, films, and programmes together, turning viewing into a shared community experience.

The song reflects this collective joy and simple happiness with warmth and authenticity. Lyrics are penned by Sanare, music is composed by Vamsikanth Rekhana, and the track is sung by Swaraj Keerthan.

With its nostalgic theme, rooted storytelling, and fresh talent, Thimmarajupalli TV is shaping up to be a heartfelt rural drama that celebrates community life and the simple joys of a bygone era.