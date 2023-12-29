Live
This is what Vijaykanth did before turning into actor
In the early 1970s, Vijayakanth worked as a sales representative for a shampoo company in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and also served as a salesman at a jewelry shop in the city.
The late actor Vijayakanth, who recently passed away, had a life before his acting career in the Tamil film industry. In the early 1970s, he worked as a sales representative for a shampoo company in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and also served as a salesman at a jewelry shop in the city. R.S. Mohandas, the owner of a popular local theater, recalled encountering Vijayakanth before he rose to fame as an actor. Despite later becoming a star and visiting Thiruvananthapuram a few times, those who knew him from the 1970s noted that his stardom did not change his down-to-earth nature. Vijayakanth, also known as the "Captain," transitioned to politics and founded the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). He recently succumbed to pneumonia and had tested positive for Covid-19.