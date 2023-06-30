This is when ‘Adipurush’ is hitting OTT!

“Adipurush” is the latest pan-Indian film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, the movie was recently released in theaters, but failed to meet the expectations of the majority of audiences.

A rumor is circulating on social media that the makers of “Adipurush” have decided to advance the OTT release, which is originally scheduled for August. As per the sources, the film is set to hit OTT by the end of July.

Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, and others appeared in significant roles in this biggie, produced under the T-Series and Retrophiles banners.