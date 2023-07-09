Live
- Enduring allure of ceramics in newly constructed flats
- JP Nadda's meeting the 11 state presidents begins in Hyderabad
- A major initiative in harnessing green energy for industry
- KCR pays tribute to singer Saichand at his memorial ceremony
- Vitamin-D good for heart, but more research needed for Indians: Experts
- Two fishermen missing in the Bay of Bengal
- Newly constructed School Wall in Delhi Collapsed
- 50% rebate on traffic penalties re-introduced
- 41% surge in airfares likely to slow down industry's long-term recovery
- Congress, Janardhana Reddy fear BJP will unleash agencies again pre-2024
This is when ‘Salaar 2’ is going on floors!
The teaser for Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s highly-anticipated pan-India gangster drama, “Salaar,” released recently went on to create an all-India...
The teaser for Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s highly-anticipated pan-India gangster drama, “Salaar,” released recently went on to create an all-India record by clocking over 100 million YouTube views. Confirming the speculations, the makers revealed that “Salaar” will be made as a two-part franchise, and the first part is titled “Salaar : Ceasefire.”
Now, the latest updates reveal that “Salaar part 2” will be going on floors in December. According to the grapevine, Prashanth Neel has already wrapped up a few crucial scenes for “Salaar: part 2” during the making of the first part. The second part is expected to release in the second half of 2024.
“Salaar” has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Ravi Basrur is composing the tunes for this Hombale films production venture.