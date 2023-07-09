This is when ‘Salaar 2’ is going on floors!

The teaser for Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s highly-anticipated pan-India gangster drama, “Salaar,” released recently went on to create an all-India record by clocking over 100 million YouTube views. Confirming the speculations, the makers revealed that “Salaar” will be made as a two-part franchise, and the first part is titled “Salaar : Ceasefire.”

Now, the latest updates reveal that “Salaar part 2” will be going on floors in December. According to the grapevine, Prashanth Neel has already wrapped up a few crucial scenes for “Salaar: part 2” during the making of the first part. The second part is expected to release in the second half of 2024.

“Salaar” has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Ravi Basrur is composing the tunes for this Hombale films production venture.



