This long weekend, double the joy and celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Friendship's Day with these titles now streaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar

We all love special occasions as they give us a reason to get together with the people we love and celebrate. That time of the year is just around the corner, where we get to celebrate and cherish two of the many relationships, we value the most in our lives. With Friendship Day on 2nd August and Raksha Bandhan on 3rd August, dedicate this long weekend to celebrate good friendships and inimitable bond between siblings.





In the light of the current circumstances, so what if you are unable to spend both days with your friends and siblings like the usual, you can still celebrate the many facets of the two relationships by making it memorable and an entertainment filled weekend. What better way to re-visit all the iconic moments shared between friends and siblings than to plan a marathon of shows and movies with them. Here's a list of movies and shows for non-subscribers, showcasing different friendships shared and the authentic relationship between siblings now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.



Titles showcasing Friendships

Short Film

• Dilli Vala Dost

A married couple living in Mumbai has a visitor, a friend from Delhi. But what is he up to? As the couple tries to get to the bottom of this question, they discover some unexpected truths.

Cast: Karan Battan, Drishtii Grewal, Kanwal Preet

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/dilli-vala-dost/1610005489

Movies

Hindi

• Dil Bechara

Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people brought together by a tragic twist, embark on a bittersweet and extraordinary journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called 'life'.

Cast: Sushant Singh, Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/dil-bechara/1260036017

• Chhichhore

Divided by time, united by a tragic incident. In a bittersweet reunion, seven middle-aged friends take a walk down the memory lane at the least expected place.

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/chhichhore/1260012713

• Aisha

In this adaptation of Jane Austen's novel 'Emma', 'Aisha' thinks she is a perfect match-maker. Despite her neighbour Arjun's warning, she continues to interfere in others' lives at the cost of her own relationships.

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Amrita Puri, Lisa Haydon, Ira Dubey

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/aisha/1770017028

• Yaariyan

Five happy-go-lucky college friends have to save their campus from a greedy Australian businessman, who intends to convert it into a casino. The bet is to win a five-round contest against him!

Cast: Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh, Serah Singh, Nicole Faria

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/yaariyan/1000019457

• Fukrey

Four friends dream to make it big with a 'get-rich-quick' scheme. Chaos and mayhem ensues when they get involved with a local gangster.

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/fukrey/1000001027

• Golmaal 3

When college sweethearts Pritam and Geeta meet in Goa after many years., cupid strikes. Reuniting seems like a distant dream as their respective children are at loggerheads.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Tushar Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Ratna Pathak

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/golmaal-3/1000100560

• Finding Fanny

In this idyllic tale of love, Ferdie sets out to find his old sweetheart, Fanny. Accompanying him are some odd-bods including the widowed Angie, her one-time admirer Savio, painter Don Pedro and Angie's mother-in-law Rosie.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Naseerudin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor

Link:https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/finding-fanny/1000050129

• Garam Masala

Shyam and Mac, are competitive photographers and roommates. When Shyam finds Mac flirting with three women, he decides to disrupt his life.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/garam-masala/1000100257

Malayalam

• Poomaram

Will love bloom between Gautam and Irene, student leaders of two competing colleges, at the university youth festival? Be a part of this beautiful celebration of music, dance, literature, love, friendship, and everything in between.

Cast: Kalidas Jayaram, Neeta Pillai, Meera Jasmine, Kunchacko Boban

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/poomaram/1000217464

• Classmates

A happy class reunion takes a dramatic turn when there's a murder attempt on one of the group mates. Gradually, the mystery unfolds, and some dark secrets from the past tumble out of the closet.

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhvan, Narain, Jayasurya

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/classmates/1000037743

• Harikrishnans

Harikrishnans is a Malayalam romantic movie starring Mohanlal, Mammootty, Juhi Chawla and Shamili, directed by Fazil. Two lawyers set out to investigate a man's murder. They both fall in love with the dead man's sister.

Cast: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Juhi Chawla and Shamili

Link:hotstar.com/in/movies/harikrishnans/1000107008

• Adi Kapyare Kootamani

Adi Kapyare Kootamani is a Malayalam movie directed by John Varghese. This comedy is about a strict disciplinarian, Father Alfred Kattuvilayil who is a warden at a boys hostel. Adhishta Lakshmi offers Bhanuprasad Rs 20,000 to sneak her into the boys' hostel. However, strange things happen and both are trapped in the hostel room.

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Namitha Pramod, Aju Varghese, Vineeth Mohan, Adi Kapyare Kootamani

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/adi-kapyare-kootamani/1000154470

Telugu

• Life is Beautiful

Attempts are made to unite a neighbourhood, that's divided because of money. Srinu (Abhijeet Duddala) and Paddu (Gurshagun Kaur) live in 'B-phase', the down-market half of their locality. Meanwhile, the rich people in 'Gold-phase' plan to take over the local lake, but Priya (Shriya Saran), their leader's girlfriend sympathizes with the underdogs. Who will prevail?

Cast: Abhijeet Duddala, Gurshagun Kaur, Shriya Saran

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/life-is-beautiful/1000057178

• Kerintha

Kerintha is a Telugu romantic film, directed by Sai Kiran Adivi. The movie revolves around the lives of three young college going couples. Each one of them has a special story of their own and they spend some precious times together in the college. Things take a sharp turn when they face the harsh realities of lives and decide to part ways. Will they ever reunite?

Cast: Sumanth Ashwin, Viswant, Sri Divya, Sukritihi, Tejaswi Madivada & Parvateesam

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/kerintha/1000074496

Kannada

• Hudugaru

Prabhu (Puneeth), Chandru (Srinagara Kitty) and Siddesh (Yogesh) try to help Sudhir (Vishal Hegde) and kidnap his girlfriend, daughter of a business magnate. Soon things begin to go wrong for the friends. Was uniting the lovers worth the effort?

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Srinagara Kitty, Yogesh, Vishal Hegde

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/hudugaru/1000060074

Bengali

• Jamai Badal

Good-for-nothing Krish is enjoying life with his BFF Gunjan until Krish falls in love with Barsha, who puts forth a condition. What ensues next is total chaos, confusion and comedy.

Cast: Koushani Mukherjee, Payel Sarkar, Soham Chakroborty, Hiran Chatterjee

Link:https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/jamai-badal/1260020614

• Jio Pagla

What happens when four friends are forced to live together in a house and the homeowner catches them red-handed playing pranks?

Cast: Koushani Mukherjee, Rittika Sen, Jisshu Sengupta

Link: hotstar.com/in/movies/jio-pagla/1000207014

• Hoichoi Unlimited

Four friends plan a 'husbands only' trip to Uzbekistan. But how long can they keep it a secret from the ever-suspecting wives?

Cast: Puja Banerjee, Kharaj Mukherjee, Koushani Mukherjee, Rajtava Dutta

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/hoichoi-unlimited/1000228343

Tamil

• Nanban

In college, Venkat and Senthil form a great bond with Panchavan Paarivendhan who changed their outlook towards life. Years later, they set out to find their rather elusive friend, thanks to a bet, in the process recalling their college memories.

Cast: Ileana Dcruz, Vijay, Jiva S. Shankar

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/nanban/1000036211

• Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga

Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga is a Tamil comedy drama, directed by M. Rajesh. This is Arya's 25th movie. The friendship of childhood buddies, Vasu (Arya) and Saravanan (Santhanam), is put to a test when they are asked to choose between friendship and love.

Cast: Arya, Tamannaah and Santhanam

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/vasuvumsaravananumonnapadichavanga/1000076072/watch

Shows

Hindi

• Dosti Yaariyaan Manmarziyaan

Radhika knows that someday she will do as her parents expect – become somebody's wife. But for now, she want to achieve her dreams, soar high.

Cast: Monica Shegal, Aham Sharma, Shravan Reddy, Kashmira Irani

• Miley Jab Hum Tum

A big city awaits two sisters Gunjan and Nupur, Hailing from a small town in Morena. They arrive at Excel College to witness tight friendships, teary heartbreaks, and strong relationships in this heartwarming story.

Cast: Sanya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Rati Pandey, Arjun Bijlani

Titles showcasing siblings relationships:

Short Film

• Silent Ties

The sacred bond of Raksha Bandhan and gender issues are sensitively portrayed in this film. Unconditional love and acceptance are the best gifts a sister can give her brother.

Link:https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/silent-ties/1610015274/watch

Movies

Hindi

• Bhaag Mikha Bhaag

A biopic on Milkha Singh aka 'The Flying Sikh,' the film chronicles his incredible struggle; from being an orphan to becoming one of India's greatest athletes.

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/bhaag-milkha-bhaag/1000001354

• Bumm Bumm Bole

An authorised adaptation of the film Children of Heaven, the story is about a beautiful relationship between two siblings. Watch Bumm Bumm Bole, the full movie on Hotstar.

Cast: Darsheel Safary, Ziyah Vastani, Atul Kulkarni and Rituparna Sengupta

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/bumm-bumm-bole/1000214711

• My Brother….Nikhil

When a swimming champion is forced into isolation because he was detected with AIDS, it is his sister and his boyfriend who become his support.

Cast: Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawla, Victor Banerjee, Purab Kohli

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/my-brothernikhil/1770015858

Malayalam

• Pavithram

A young man's career, his relationship with his fiancee and brother are affected by the unexpected arrival of a younger sibling.

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Vinduja Menon and Sreenivasan

Link:https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/pavithram/1000104788

• Kaliyoonjal

Nandagopal weds Gauri on a condition that her brother, Venu marry his sister, Ammu. Much later, Venu realises that Ammu is epileptic, thus creating a rift in both the marriages.

Cast: Mammootty, Shobana, Shalini, Lakshmi

Link:https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/kaliyoonjal/1000041470

• Koode

Back home from Dubai courtesy a tragedy, Joshua's life is about to take a 360 degree turn. How do Jenny, his sunshine of a sister, and Sophie, his childhood sweetheart, who is now a divorcee, figure in the scheme of things?

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Link:https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/koode/1000222737

• Bangalore Days

Three close cousins Divya; Kuttan and Arjun have always dreamt to live in Bangalore. However, living their dream, brings along a set of struggles, which helps them discover their true selves in this coming of age story.

Cast: Nazria Nazim, Dulquer Samaan, Fahadh Fasil

Link:https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/bangalore-days/1000081352

Bengali

• Sultan: The Savior

New to the big city of Kolkata, Raja Dutta and his sister Disha struggle to lead a peaceful life. But an innocent Disha is unaware about Raja's hidden agenda behind moving to Kolkata.

Cast: Jeet, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, Priyanka Sarkar

Link:https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/sultan-the-saviour/1000221064

Malayalam

• Aniyathipravu

Aniyathipraavu is a Malayalam romantic movie directed by Fazil. A couple decide to elope because their families are against their relationship. Later, they decide to get the approval of their families but fate has other plans.

Cast: Kunchako Boban and Shalini Kumar

Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/movies/sultan-the-saviour/1000221064

Shows

Hindi

• Ek Veer ki Ardaas- Veera

Can a brother be a mother too? Meet Ranvijay, Veera's mother who shares an unbreakable bond with her and nurtures her like her mother would.

Cast: Digangana Suryavanshi, Shivin Narang, Vishal Vashishtha, and Farnaz Shetty

• Nisha Aur Uske Cousins

Nisha and her six cousins, one different from the other are bound by strong friendship and immense love. Watch them chase unique dreams and deal with the pains of growing up.

Cast: Aneri Vajani and Mishkat Varma

Bengali

• Rakhi Bandhan

Bandhan and Rakhi are orphans. Neglected by their relatives, they are each other's support system. But when fate threatens to tear them apart, they must overcome all the hurdles.

Cast: Sayanta Modak, Sraboni Bhunia, and Subhrojit Saha

