ECI holds CEOs' conference ahead of IICDEM 2026

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday held a conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) as part of preparations for the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM)-2026.

The three-day global conference is scheduled to be held from January 21 to 23 at Bharat Mandapam here.

At Thursday's meet at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, briefed the CEOs on the framework, objectives and operational nuances of IICDEM 2026, outlining their specific roles and responsibilities in the lead-up to the event.

Following the inaugural address, the CEOs deliberated on 36 thematic groups, each to be led by a designated CEO during the conference. These themes span all critical aspects of election management and are aimed at creating a comprehensive body of knowledge by drawing upon the diverse experiences of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) from across the globe.

IICDEM 2026 is set to be the largest international conference of its kind hosted by India in the domain of democracy and election management. The event will see participation from nearly 100 international delegates representing EMBs worldwide, in addition to representatives from international organisations, foreign missions in India, and leading academic and professional experts in electoral processes.

The conference will feature a range of general and plenary sessions, including the Inaugural Session, EMB Leaders’ Plenary, EMB Working Group Meetings, and the launch of ECINET. It will also host multiple thematic sessions focusing on global electoral challenges, international electoral standards, and innovations and best practices in election management.

Renowned academic institutions will also be part of the deliberations, including four IITs, six IIMs, 12 National Law Universities (NLUs), and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). A total of 36 thematic groups, led by CEOs of states and Union Territories and supported by national and international academic experts, will contribute to the discussions.