This World Theatre Day, don’t miss out on these renowned plays

Zee Theatre celebrates World Theatre Day with specially curated teleplays across their partner DTH services. So, sit back and enjoy this World Theatre Day from the comfort of your home with these celebrated plays now on your screen.



An Overview of the offerings:



Sir Sir Sarla:



Makrand Deshpande's much-loved classic, Sir Sir Sarla is the story of Professor Palekar and his student Sarla – the pretty, innocent young girl who seems to be enamoured by her mentor – and Phanidhar who shares a love-hate relationship with the professor. The play explores the bond between the students and their professor, which faces many ebbs and flows. Secrets are revealed, accusations are thrown, and the three lives remain interwoven for many years to come. The teleplay stars Makarand Deshpande , Aahana Kumra, Sanjay Dadhich and Anjum Sharma.

Tune in to Tatasky Theatre on 26th March at 2PM & 8PM

Ladies Sangeet:



Radha is to wed her beau Siddharth at her ancestral home in the hinterlands while her enthusiastic family members and their wedding planner are trying to make the wedding resemble the ones in Bollywood! The play uses wit, humour, music and drama to bring out extremely relevant challenges faced by families and individuals, especially against the backdrop of a big, fat wedding.

Written by Purva Naresh, the play stars Joy Sengupta, Nidhi Singh, Siddhant Karnick, Loveleen Mishra, Harsh Khurana, Sarika Singh, Monica Gupta, Niranjan Iyengar, Mallika Singh and Nivedita Bhargava.

Tune in to Tatasky Theatre on 27th March at 2PM & 8PM

Piya Behrupiya:



An adaptation of Shakespeare's rib-tickling comedy 'Twelfth Night', this teleplay is set to foot tapping, folk fusion music and tells the story of unrequited love – Duke Orsino's for Olivia, Olivia's for Cesario and Cesario's, who is in fact Viola in a man's disguise, for the Duke.

Directed by Atul Kumar, the plays stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Amitosh Nagpal, Sagar Deshmukh, Mansi Multani, Mantra Mugdh, Gagan Riar, Neha Saraf, Trupti Khamkar and Saurabh Nayar.

Tune in to Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active on 27th March at 2PM

Typecaste:



This adaptation of Vijay Tendulkar's Marathi play, 'Pahije Jatiche' revolves around the aspirations and struggles of protagonist Mahipat Babruvahan who is the first from his caste and village to complete his MA degree. Being fired from his current job after expecting a raise, he takes up a new job as a professor where his patience is put to the test by his students and his love interest.

The teleplay stars Shreyas Talpade, Atul Mathur, Aaditi Pohankar and Utkarsh Mazumdar.

Tune in to Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active on 27th March at 6PM.

Baaki Itihaas:



Revisit legendary playwright Badal Sirkar's timeless drama that explores the history of mankind, riots, wars, death, destruction, exploitation and molestation. Through the story of 40-year old Sitanath's suicide, Sharad and Vasanthi force the audience to introspect and analyse their own self- centred and monotonous lives.

The play is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and stars Anjum Sharma, Zakir Hussain and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Tune in to Airtel Spotlight on 27th March at 2PM & 6PM.

About Zee Theatre:



In its pursuit to bring touching stories and thoughtful content to the forefront, Zee Theatre has continued to produce exceptional plays from around the world that tell little known but highly entertaining and relevant tales. By partnering with renowned Indian theatre veterans, Zee Theatre is also recreating some of the most celebrated stories with striking productions and refreshing music based on contemporary taste.

With the help of Zee Theatre, plays have now become easily accessible to audiences around the world on a click of a button. To watch these 100 plays, Zee Theatre is available on Zee5, DishTV Rangmanch, Tata Sky Theatre, Vodafone Play, Airtel Digital TV Spotlight, D2H Rangmanch.

