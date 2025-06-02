Three friends, one uncertain future: Amazon MX Player unveils heartfelt drama Lafangey

Amazon MX Player has released the trailer for its latest original series, Lafangey, a grounded and emotionally rich drama that charts the unpredictable paths of friendship, ambition, and adulthood. Set to premiere on 6th June, the series will stream for free across all Amazon MX Player platforms.

Directed by Prem Mistry and written by Abhishhek Yadav, Lafangey follows the intertwined lives of Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh — three inseparable childhood friends now facing the sobering complexities of adult life. With their dreams in sight but their realities catching up, the trio must confront questions of identity, responsibility, and loyalty, all while trying to hold onto the bond that once defined them.

Set in the heart of Noida, the series explores themes many young Indians will find familiar: career anxiety, societal pressure, romantic confusion, and the emotional weight of expectation. The cast features Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, and Harsh Beniwal in lead roles, alongside Barkha Singh and Salonnay Gaur.

The newly released trailer paints a vibrant, at times chaotic, picture of young adulthood. Chaitanya faces a deep personal conflict as he struggles to choose between fulfilling his own ambitions and living up to his family’s hopes. Rohan wrestles with love and financial instability, while Kamlesh, the dreamer of the group, chases a career in entertainment against all odds. Their stories are marked by laughter, heartbreak, and the constant push-and-pull between idealism and reality.

Speaking about the show, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said, “Lafangey reflects the messy beauty of growing up — when you're figuring out who you are while trying not to lose the people who matter. We wanted to create something honest, entertaining, and deeply relatable.”

Director Prem Mistry echoed the sentiment, adding, “This series is about every young person trying to forge their own path in a world that doesn’t always make space for dreams. It’s raw, real, and made with a lot of heart.”

The cast also shared their personal connection to the story. Gagan Arora, who plays Rohan, described his character as someone “constantly torn between his own desires and the life others expect him to lead.” Harsh Beniwal, portraying Kamlesh, said, “Kamlesh is a dreamer, sure, but also someone who’s learning what it means to take life seriously — even when he doesn’t want to.”

Barkha Singh, who plays Ishita, Rohan’s love interest, added, “Ishita is ambitious, driven, and complex. Her relationship with Rohan isn’t a simple love story — it’s about two people trying to grow in different directions without growing apart.”

Lafangey will be available to stream free of charge from 6th June on Amazon MX Player via its mobile app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected smart TVs.

Watch the trailer here: