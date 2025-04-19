‘Thug Life’ is our peace offering to fans: Kamal Haasan

In what can only be described as a cinematic reunion fans have longed for, actor Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are joining forces once again after nearly four decades for the much-anticipated film "Thug Life." Their previous collaboration, Nayagan (1987), remains a landmark in Indian cinema — and now, Haasan credits the fans as the sole driving force behind this monumental team-up.

Speaking at the launch of the film’s first single, Kamal reflected on the bond he shares with Mani Ratnam. “Nothing has changed between Mani and me. We used to dream big while sitting on parked bikes on Eldams Road. We’ve done only about 25% of what we discussed — Nayagan and now Thug Life,” he said with nostalgia.

Acknowledging the delay in their reunion, the legendary actor admitted, “The reason we didn’t come together all these years is us. But the reason we’re here now is you — the fans. When the audience passes a verdict, the industry follows. You’ve carried us on your shoulders all this while, and we didn’t realise it. This film is a peace offering. We can only apologise.”

Thug Life features Kamal Haasan in the role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan, in what is described as “an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph.” Directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Madras Talkies, the film also stars Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

With A.R. Rahman composing the music and Ravi K Chandran behind the camera, the technical crew also includes editor Sreekar Prasad and stunt duo Anbariv. A full-fledged audio launch is scheduled for May 16, and a musical event in Australia will see the entire team in attendance.

As two cinematic legends reunite, Thug Life promises not just a film, but a heartfelt gesture to the fans who kept the dream alive.