Ticket Prices Slashed for Day 1 Shows of Underworld Ka Kabzaa - Here's the Cost

The makers of the upcoming period action drama 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' have announced a surprise for the moviegoers. In celebration of the love for Indian Cinema, producer Anand Pandit has reduced the ticket prices to a flat rate of ₹150 for the Hindi language version on the movie's opening day, which is valid only tomorrow.

This special pricing offer will be applicable across all theatres in India. Additionally, from 20th to 23rd March (Monday to Thursday), moviegoers can buy tickets for a flat rate of ₹120. It seems like the hype for 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' is set to take over theatres all across India in the coming weeks.

Starring Upendra, Shriya Saran, Kichcha Sudeep, and Shivarajkumar in significant roles, the movie will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on March 17th, 2023.

'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian, and directed by R. Chandru.