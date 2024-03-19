‘Tillu Square’ team opens up on film ahead of release

Tollywood is abuzz with anticipation as the release date for "Tillu Square," starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, approaches. The sequel to the hit film "DJ Tillu" promises to deliver another round of entertainment for audiences worldwide. In a recent media interaction, lead actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda offered insights into the challenges and excitement surrounding the project.

Jonnalagadda discussed the journey of creating the sequel, acknowledging the pressure of living up to the success of the original film. Despite initial doubts, he and director Mallik Ram embarked on the ambitious task, driven by their shared passion for storytelling. Jonnalagadda emphasized the evolution of his character, Tillu, and the collaborative effort that went into bringing "Tillu Square" to life.









Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who portrays Lilly in the film, expressed her enthusiasm for the role, describing it as one of her most special characters to date. Parameswaran's commitment to exploring new dimensions as an actor adds depth and authenticity to her portrayal.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi provided insights into the strategic timing of the film's release, highlighting its alignment with the completion of exams and the buzz surrounding the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. With meticulous planning and a stellar cast and crew, "Tillu Square" is poised to captivate audiences worldwide when it hits theaters on March 29th.

The film's promotional campaign has already generated significant excitement, with teasers and trailers garnering attention on social media platforms. As fans eagerly await the theatrical release, "Tillu Square" promises to deliver another round of entertainment, blending humor, drama, and captivating performances.