Tollywood And Bollywood Movies Which Are All Set To Entertain In August 2021

Guys, get ready for a power-packed August as it is going to be a blockbuster season for all the movie buffs. Post lockdown, most of the Bollywood and Tollywood movies have complete their shooting and are set to entertain the audience this month. Right from Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India to Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah, many movies and digital shows are all set to entertain the audience.



So, we Hans India have collated all the movies that are going to be released in August 2021 especially for our readers. Pick your favourite movie and enjoy this month by grabbing a bowl of popcorn!

1. Shershaah

Release Date: 12th August, 2021

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Shershaah movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner. Sidharth is essaying the titular role in this movie while Kiara will be seen as his partner Dimple Cheema in this war drama. Sidharth Malhotra is stepping into the shoes of Kargil hero captain Vikram Batra and will show off the Kargil war glimpses and the sacrifices of thousands of Indian soldiers on the big screens.









2. Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Release Date: 13th August, 2021

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Dudhaiya under T-Series, Select Media Holdings LLP banners. The movie is all about rescuing the Bhuj airport from the hands of enemies. 300 local women help the army in doing this heroic act and make their country go proud. Vijay Karnik who was the in-charge of the Bhuj airport (Ajay Devgn) constructs a temporary IAF airbase with the help of these village women and attacks the Pakistan army. This movie also has Pranita Subhash, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Mahesh Shetty and Ihana Dhillon in other important roles.









3. Bell Bottom

Release Date: 19th August, 2021









'Will Be Released On The Big Screens'

Bell Bottom flick is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…The movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. As Akshay will be seen as the 'RAW' agent, he will solve a few mysteries and saves our country.

We also categorized the movies and shows as per the OTT platforms… Take a look!

Netflix

1. Navarasa

Release Date: 6th August

As it is known that 'Navarasa' means 9 emotions (anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder), even the star cast of this movie which includes Prakash Raj, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Siddharth, Parvathy, Yogi Babu, Prasanna, Rohini, Gautham Menon, Delhi Ganesh, Bobby Simha. Navarasa will be streaming on Netflix. Well, the main cause of this movie is that, the earnings of this movie will be used for those who are impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.









Amazon Prime Releases In August 2021

1. ValS.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies

Release Date: 6th August

2. EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIMEModern Love - Season 2

Release Date: August 13





3. Evan Almighty In Bruges

Release Date: August 16

4. The Skeleton Twins

Release Date: August 17

5. Annette Killer Among Us

Release Date: August 20

6. The Courier Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta

Release Date: 27th August

Upcoming Shows Of Disney+ Hotstar

• Rudra

• Bhoot Police

• Fear 1.0

• The Empire

• Escaype Live

• Human

• Those Pricey Thakur Girls

• Six Suspects

• Gharashana

So guys, enjoy these movies and shows sitting at your homes and have blockbuster entertainment in August!!!