Tollywood: The reports about the makers of Balakrishna's next considering Sanjay Dutt is going viral in the media. Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are working together for the third time, after Simha and Legend. Interestingly, Boyapati always picks some seasoned actors for the key roles in the film. The director is excited to bring the combination of Balakrishna and Sanjay Dutt on the screen but there seems to be an issue.

The film's producer is already facing losses because of the delay in the shoot. The producer is not paying the full salaries to the team, including the core members. Hence, the producer is requesting to get a Telugu actor on board who they can afford at a minimal price. Sanjay Dutt comes up with a heavy price tag which the producer feels as a burden.

As of now, the confirmation on the same is yet to come out.