Tollywood: Businessman Sequel on Cards?

Tollywood: The businessman is one of the films in Tollywood that created a rage at the box office.

Tollywood: The businessman is one of the films in Tollywood that created a rage at the box-office. The film opened well at the box-office and created a sensation. No one has shown Mahesh Babu as Puri showed him in the film Businessman. Many film industry personalities too appreciated Puri Jagan for coming up with a film like that. Now, there is the talk about the sequel of Businessman. On the occasion of Puri completing the 2 decades in the film industry, Thaman hinted about Businessman 2.

"Sirrrrrrrr !!! @purijagan happy to be part of ur craziest journey thanks for tat maddddddesssst film of my Career #Businessman. I know ur ready to make #Businessman2 !! Let's do it soon sir !! Can't wait for the holiday! God bless!! Keep rocking." he posted on Twitter.

"Thaman still I can't forget businessman background score. Thank u so much." posted Puri Jagan as a reply.

