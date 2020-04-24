Tollywood: Fameless director criticizes Rajamouli for copying

Tollywood: SS Rajamouli is one of the top filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. With Baahubali, the fame of Rajamouli has spread to other movie industries as well. Now, Rajamouli is working on a film titled RRR. In a recent interview, Rajamouli opened up that he did not like the film Parasite that won Oscars. Rajamouli revealed that he felt the film boring and even slept while watching the film.

Interestingly, a director called Prashant Kumar who made a film Mithali has criticised Rajamouli for the above comments. Prashant feels that Rajamouli should not comment like that although everyone is entitled to their opinions. Prashant said that Rajamouli copied many scenes in his movies without acknowledgement.

"S.S Rajmauli slept off while watching Parasite & found it boring and slept off. More than anything, Parasite is an original piece of work. Originality deserves respect, especially when it is powerful enough to cut across language barriers and Parasite has done that, my open letter." he posted.