Tollywood: It is Koratala Siva's immediate challenge!

Tollywood: Koratala Siva is currently working on an exciting film titled Acharya. Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in the movie. The director already confirmed that Ram Charan is acting in the film. Kajal Aggarwal is confirmed to play the leading lady alongside in the movie. Meanwhile, Koratala Siva is now working on finding a heroine for Ram Charan in the movie. It is the biggest challenge for the director now.

By the time the lockdown ends, Koratala wants to finalize the heroine so that the film will not encounter any more delays. Koratala Siva initially roped in Trisha for the main heroine character but she walked out of the movie. Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna's names are now in consideration for the leading lady alongside Charan now.

An official confirmation on the same will come out soon.