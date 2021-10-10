Tollywood movies hitting theatres this Dussehra

Dussehra season is one of the most important seasons for film industry to make business. Star heroes compete with their films every time. But, this time, it's going to be a different game with youngsters from Telugu coming to test their luck and hardwork. This Dussehra is definitely going to be bonanza treat for all the movie buffs as a total of four most awaited movies are going to hit the theatres. Let us check out the Tollywood movies which are ready to entertain the audience this festive week.

Most Eligible Bachelor- 15th October

Having an ensemble cast of Akkineni Akhil, Pooja Hegde, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer, this Bommarillu Bhaskar love tale will showcase how the most eligible bachelor of the town meets Pooja Hegde and falls in love with her. But a few differences between them turns the story interesting!

MahaSamudram- 14th October

This Sharwanand and Sidharth starrer action drama is the most awaited movie of the season. It also has Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in other lead roles. Being a love tale with action elements, it showcases how Sidharth and Sharwa turn into enemies and the sarcastic villanism of Guni Babji aka Rao Ramesh.



Varudu Kavalenu- 15th October

Naga Shourya who picks the interesting plots is all set to entertain the audience this Dussehra with his "Varudu Kavalenu" movie. The story is all about how he falls in love at first sight with RituVarma who is a head strong woman and is still unmarried even after crossing 30.

PelliSandaD- 15th October



This movie is the sequel to Srikanth Meka's blockbuster movie "Pellisandadi." His son Roshan is making his debut with the sequel and Shree Leela will be seen as the lead actress. Even ace filmmaker Raghavendra Rao is also making his acting debut with this movie. Being a complete love story, let us see how Roshan makes his impression on the big screens.



