Tollywood: Puri Jagan repeats hero for his next!

Tollywood: Sensational filmmaker Puri Jagannath is currently busy working on an exciting film with Vijay Devarakonda. The film in their combination is creating a huge sensation already at the box-office. Since the movie also marks Vijay Devarakonda's debut in Bollywood, the makers are taking special care in the making of the movie.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz on Puri Jagan's upcoming films but there is no proper clarity on the same. If the buzz is true, Puri Jagan is in plans to reunite with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Already, the combination have worked on the movie Paisa Vasool. Balakrishna asked Puri to come up with a script during the time Paisa Vasool happened.

Now, Puri has an interesting script and he wants to do his next movie in Telugu although there are a lot of offers waiting for him in Bollywood. More details on the same will come out soon.