Tollywood: SS Rajamouli is one of the successful filmmakers in the country with a huge success record. The filmmaker is always first to bring awareness on multiple issues in the society. He has now come up to appeal about the donation of plasma for the Covid patients.

"@IndiaGiveRED connects patients in need to #Covid_19 recovered plasma donors using this search engine, and we need it now more than ever. If you have recovered from #COVID_19, come forward to help someone in need! There is no shame in getting #COVID. Please don't let social stigma prevent you from saving lives! You can register as a donor here: http://givered.in" posted Rajamouli on his Twitter profile.

.@IndiaGiveRED connects patients in need to #Covid_19 recovered plasma donors using this search engine, and we need it now more than ever.pic.twitter.com/5cJbJ9H3OH — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 14, 2020

On the work front, Rajamouli awaits to begin the shoot for his next movie, RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.