Tollywood: We never considered Mahesh Babu for Acharya - Chiranjeevi

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with his next film Acharya. Once the lockdown period is over, the star hero will resume the shoot for the movie. The actor interacted with a leading Telugu news daily and opened up on the movie. Megastar Chiranjeevi has given clarity for once and all, about the special role that exists in Acharya and for which, Mahesh Babu's name popped up.

Chiranjeevi accepted that it was his mistake to spill out the film's title but added that they never considered Mahesh Babu for the film. Chiranjeevi said that he also doesn't know how the rumor popped up. Chiru said that Ram Charan was always in consideration for the role but the director is concerned about his dates since he is busy with RRR.

Chiranjeevi expressed his wish to act with Superstar Mahesh Babu one day and revealed that Mahesh Babu is also like a son to him.